All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 104 North Guadalupe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
104 North Guadalupe
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

104 North Guadalupe

104 North Guadalupe Avenue · (424) 206-1173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

104 North Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Cute South Redondo Beach 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 306549

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Classic beach house, located in a quiet historic district of South Redondo Beach. Quick Walk to Redondo Pier, Whole Foods Market Shopping Center, Main Library, Redondo High school, Parras Middle School and Vincent Park. 10 minute bike ride to Hermosa Beach Pier and Riviera Village.
Features:
Refinished Original Hardwood Floors
New vinyl windows
New window treatments
New paint
New Gas Wall Heater
Gas Range/Oven
Front Storage area adjacent to home for bikes, large items
Oversized front deck ideal for barbecues
No garage, plenty of unmetered street parking directly in front of home

Terms:
Monthly Rent: $2800 (Landlord pays gas/water/electric up to $100 per month)
Security Deposit: $2800
Tenant must provide own refrigerator

ABSOLUTELY NO PETS
NO SMOKING

No charge for credit check if you submit yours to management from free credit report.com
Applicants must provide proof of employment, income 2x net,
positive rental and personal references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/104-north-guadalupe-redondo-beach-ca/306549
Property Id 306549

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 North Guadalupe have any available units?
104 North Guadalupe has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 North Guadalupe have?
Some of 104 North Guadalupe's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 North Guadalupe currently offering any rent specials?
104 North Guadalupe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 North Guadalupe pet-friendly?
No, 104 North Guadalupe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 104 North Guadalupe offer parking?
No, 104 North Guadalupe does not offer parking.
Does 104 North Guadalupe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 North Guadalupe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 North Guadalupe have a pool?
No, 104 North Guadalupe does not have a pool.
Does 104 North Guadalupe have accessible units?
No, 104 North Guadalupe does not have accessible units.
Does 104 North Guadalupe have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 North Guadalupe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 North Guadalupe have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 North Guadalupe does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 North Guadalupe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity