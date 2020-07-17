Amenities
Cute South Redondo Beach 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 306549
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Classic beach house, located in a quiet historic district of South Redondo Beach. Quick Walk to Redondo Pier, Whole Foods Market Shopping Center, Main Library, Redondo High school, Parras Middle School and Vincent Park. 10 minute bike ride to Hermosa Beach Pier and Riviera Village.
Features:
Refinished Original Hardwood Floors
New vinyl windows
New window treatments
New paint
New Gas Wall Heater
Gas Range/Oven
Front Storage area adjacent to home for bikes, large items
Oversized front deck ideal for barbecues
No garage, plenty of unmetered street parking directly in front of home
Terms:
Monthly Rent: $2800 (Landlord pays gas/water/electric up to $100 per month)
Security Deposit: $2800
Tenant must provide own refrigerator
ABSOLUTELY NO PETS
NO SMOKING
No charge for credit check if you submit yours to management from free credit report.com
Applicants must provide proof of employment, income 2x net,
positive rental and personal references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/104-north-guadalupe-redondo-beach-ca/306549
