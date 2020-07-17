Amenities

Cute South Redondo Beach 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 306549



Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Classic beach house, located in a quiet historic district of South Redondo Beach. Quick Walk to Redondo Pier, Whole Foods Market Shopping Center, Main Library, Redondo High school, Parras Middle School and Vincent Park. 10 minute bike ride to Hermosa Beach Pier and Riviera Village.

Features:

Refinished Original Hardwood Floors

New vinyl windows

New window treatments

New paint

New Gas Wall Heater

Gas Range/Oven

Front Storage area adjacent to home for bikes, large items

Oversized front deck ideal for barbecues

No garage, plenty of unmetered street parking directly in front of home



Terms:

Monthly Rent: $2800 (Landlord pays gas/water/electric up to $100 per month)

Security Deposit: $2800

Tenant must provide own refrigerator



ABSOLUTELY NO PETS

NO SMOKING



No charge for credit check if you submit yours to management from free credit report.com

Applicants must provide proof of employment, income 2x net,

positive rental and personal references.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/104-north-guadalupe-redondo-beach-ca/306549

