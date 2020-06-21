103 N Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the grounds. Unit C, has 1473sqft of living space with an additional bonus room, perfect for a home office, play room, art studio, man cave or extra storage space. Upon entry, there is a bright living room with a fireplace, featuring a large flat screen TV, already mounted for your use. Off the living room, through the sliding door, is a private, fenced patio. Continuing on the main floor, boasts a clean, white, kitchen that opens to a dining room and small deck. Included with the unit is a stove, microwave, and washer/dryer in the laundry room right off the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find 2 large master suites with walk-in closets and full en-suite bathrooms. The entire townhome has beautiful laminate floors downstairs, and new carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms. There is a ton of natural light featuring 2 sky lights, lots of windows, new water heater, and updated hardware in the bathrooms. All with an attached, private, 2 car garage!