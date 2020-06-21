All apartments in Redondo Beach
103 N Broadway
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:38 AM

103 N Broadway

103 North Broadway · (310) 266-5145
Location

103 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1473 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the grounds. Unit C, has 1473sqft of living space with an additional bonus room, perfect for a home office, play room, art studio, man cave or extra storage space. Upon entry, there is a bright living room with a fireplace, featuring a large flat screen TV, already mounted for your use. Off the living room, through the sliding door, is a private, fenced patio. Continuing on the main floor, boasts a clean, white, kitchen that opens to a dining room and small deck. Included with the unit is a stove, microwave, and washer/dryer in the laundry room right off the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find 2 large master suites with walk-in closets and full en-suite bathrooms. The entire townhome has beautiful laminate floors downstairs, and new carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms. There is a ton of natural light featuring 2 sky lights, lots of windows, new water heater, and updated hardware in the bathrooms. All with an attached, private, 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 N Broadway have any available units?
103 N Broadway has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 N Broadway have?
Some of 103 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
103 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 103 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 103 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 103 N Broadway does offer parking.
Does 103 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 103 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 103 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 103 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 103 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 N Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 N Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
