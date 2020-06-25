1000 Esplanade

Amenities

Enjoy a coastal contemporary lifestyle in this 1,734 sf, 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, luxurious ocean front condo, Unit F. The open floor plan, tall ceilings, and wide corridors maximize the west/southwest facing ocean views and home enjoyment. Enjoy the “queen’s necklace” and endless ocean views from the great room and kitchen area, which opens up to the Spanish travertine front patio via floor to ceiling glass windows and sliding doors. The home offers a variety of amenities, including extensive natural stone surfaces, Miele kitchen appliance package, remote controlled window shades, fire place, kitchen island with hideaway storage, custom Italian Aster cabinetry, large kitchen pantry with Miele wine fridge, and al fresco dining area. Follow the wide plank French oak floors down the grand hallway to find the powder bathroom, master and secondary bedroom, built in home office work stations, laundry room, and private 2 car garage access. The spacious master bedroom is fully en-suite, equipped with a beautiful full bathroom and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is generous in size and complemented with a ¾ bathroom, built in closet, and extra storage space. Additional features include: AC and central heating, pre-wired alarm system, Lutron lighting system, smart home ready and common area surveillance.