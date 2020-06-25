All apartments in Redondo Beach
1000 Esplanade
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

1000 Esplanade

1000 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Enjoy a coastal contemporary lifestyle in this 1,734 sf, 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, luxurious ocean front condo, Unit F. The open floor plan, tall ceilings, and wide corridors maximize the west/southwest facing ocean views and home enjoyment. Enjoy the “queen’s necklace” and endless ocean views from the great room and kitchen area, which opens up to the Spanish travertine front patio via floor to ceiling glass windows and sliding doors. The home offers a variety of amenities, including extensive natural stone surfaces, Miele kitchen appliance package, remote controlled window shades, fire place, kitchen island with hideaway storage, custom Italian Aster cabinetry, large kitchen pantry with Miele wine fridge, and al fresco dining area. Follow the wide plank French oak floors down the grand hallway to find the powder bathroom, master and secondary bedroom, built in home office work stations, laundry room, and private 2 car garage access. The spacious master bedroom is fully en-suite, equipped with a beautiful full bathroom and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is generous in size and complemented with a ¾ bathroom, built in closet, and extra storage space. Additional features include: AC and central heating, pre-wired alarm system, Lutron lighting system, smart home ready and common area surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Esplanade have any available units?
1000 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1000 Esplanade have?
Some of 1000 Esplanade's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1000 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 1000 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 1000 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 1000 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Esplanade has units with air conditioning.
