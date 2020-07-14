All apartments in Redlands
Find more places like
Pinewood Apts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redlands, CA
/
Pinewood Apts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Pinewood Apts

1000 Pine Ave · (909) 766-6058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redlands
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA 92373
West Redlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinewood Apts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
internet access
Pinewood offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and single-story cottages with fully equipped kitchens, including a gas range, spacious closets, private patios, and balconies, nestled in a tranquil park-like setting. Within the community you will find two refreshing pools and a relaxing therapeutic spa, as well as BBQ/picnic areas, playground, sport court, tennis court, state of the art fitness center and men's and women's sauna. Our convenient location gives you access to area shopping, dining, and entertainment, and we are just minutes from University of Redlands, Loma Linda University, and downtown Redlands. We offer professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, providing you with the service you need to feel at home. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1000.00
rent: 100.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Experience life at Pinewood Apartments with your cat by your side. Our pet-friendly One and Two-bedroom apartments in Redlands, CA are perfect for sharing with your furry friends. •Cats and Dogs under 25 lbs are welcome! •Pet Deposit: $500 (refundable) •Pet Rent: $50 per pet per month •Breed Restrictions Apply For information on our pet policy, reach out to our leasing office. We will be happy to answer your questions or schedule a personalized tour.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit, assigned: paid. 1 assigned parking spot - Guest parking available as well within community- Carports $50 per month. Please call us for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pinewood Apts have any available units?
Pinewood Apts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redlands, CA.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinewood Apts have?
Some of Pinewood Apts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinewood Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Pinewood Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinewood Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinewood Apts is pet friendly.
Does Pinewood Apts offer parking?
Yes, Pinewood Apts offers parking.
Does Pinewood Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinewood Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinewood Apts have a pool?
Yes, Pinewood Apts has a pool.
Does Pinewood Apts have accessible units?
No, Pinewood Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Pinewood Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinewood Apts has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd
Redlands, CA 92373
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave
Redlands, CA 92374
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd.
Redlands, CA 92374

Similar Pages

Redlands 1 BedroomsRedlands 2 BedroomsRedlands Apartments with GymRedlands Apartments with ParkingRedlands Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASan Dimas, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAPalm Springs, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Redlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RedlandsCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideChaffey College