Pinewood Apts.

Amenities
Pinewood offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and single-story cottages with fully equipped kitchens, including a gas range, spacious closets, private patios, and balconies, nestled in a tranquil park-like setting. Within the community you will find two refreshing pools and a relaxing therapeutic spa, as well as BBQ/picnic areas, playground, sport court, tennis court, state of the art fitness center and men's and women's sauna. Our convenient location gives you access to area shopping, dining, and entertainment, and we are just minutes from University of Redlands, Loma Linda University, and downtown Redlands. We offer professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, providing you with the service you need to feel at home. Please call for an appointment today.