37 Dale Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room. Modern central A/C and appliances (BOSCH, Maytag, KitchenAid). Safe and friendly neighborhood, very convenient location. Cozy backyard with a diligently designed eco-system and covered patio. No smoking. $2,380/month rent. $2,380 security deposit required. Long term lease is preferable. The property will be ready for tour on June 23. Please submit the form on this page or contact Vadim at 909-610-3875 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.