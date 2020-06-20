All apartments in Redlands
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

37 Dale Lane

37 Dale Lane · (909) 610-3875
Location

37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA 92373
South Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 23

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room. Modern central A/C and appliances (BOSCH, Maytag, KitchenAid). Safe and friendly neighborhood, very convenient location. Cozy backyard with a diligently designed eco-system and covered patio. No smoking. $2,380/month rent. $2,380 security deposit required. Long term lease is preferable. The property will be ready for tour on June 23. Please submit the form on this page or contact Vadim at 909-610-3875 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Dale Lane have any available units?
37 Dale Lane has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Dale Lane have?
Some of 37 Dale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Dale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
37 Dale Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Dale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Dale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 37 Dale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 37 Dale Lane does offer parking.
Does 37 Dale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Dale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Dale Lane have a pool?
No, 37 Dale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 37 Dale Lane have accessible units?
No, 37 Dale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Dale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Dale Lane has units with dishwashers.
