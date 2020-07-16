1510 Orange Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Located Within The Gated Community of Villa Valencia! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths! Spacious Living Room with Stacked Stone Floor to Ceiling Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Floors! Separate Dining Room! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator! Ample Cabinet Space! New Two Tone Paint and Newer Carpet! Main Floor Bathroom and Direct Access to a 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring and Automatic Roll-up Door! Included in the Garage is a Full Size Washer & Dryer! Upstairs Features 2 Master Bedrooms with Ensuite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets! One Bedroom Has Deck/Balcony! Ceiling Fans, Security System and More!!! Community Amenities Include Gated Swimming Pool & Spa, Clubhouse/Exercise Facilities, Picnic Areas, Tot Lot & Basketball Court! Ideal for Students and Conveniently Located Near Loma Linda University Medical Center and University of Redlands with Easy Freeway Access!