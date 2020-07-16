All apartments in Redlands
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:14 AM

1510 Orange Avenue

1510 Orange Avenue · (714) 785-2557
Location

1510 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA 92373
West Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Located Within The Gated Community of Villa Valencia! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths! Spacious Living Room with Stacked Stone Floor to Ceiling Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Floors! Separate Dining Room! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator! Ample Cabinet Space! New Two Tone Paint and Newer Carpet! Main Floor Bathroom and Direct Access to a 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring and Automatic Roll-up Door! Included in the Garage is a Full Size Washer & Dryer! Upstairs Features 2 Master Bedrooms with Ensuite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets! One Bedroom Has Deck/Balcony! Ceiling Fans, Security System and More!!! Community Amenities Include Gated Swimming Pool & Spa, Clubhouse/Exercise Facilities, Picnic Areas, Tot Lot & Basketball Court! Ideal for Students and Conveniently Located Near Loma Linda University Medical Center and University of Redlands with Easy Freeway Access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Orange Avenue have any available units?
1510 Orange Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 1510 Orange Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redlands.
Does 1510 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 1510 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Orange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Orange Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Orange Avenue has a pool.
Does 1510 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.
