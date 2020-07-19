6711 Monero Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

One level home in Los Verdes featuring beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, separate formal living room and family room. The master suite was enlarged by a previous owner and is very spacious. This home is turn key. There is a nice ocean view from the front yard and from some of the bedrooms. The backyard is nicely landscaped and very private. Homeowner replaced the furnace and all ductwork a few years ago. This floorplan is great for families and for entertaining. Just five minutes from shopping and excellent Palos Verdes Public Schools.