Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6711 Monero Drive

Location

6711 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One level home in Los Verdes featuring beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, separate formal living room and family room. The master suite was enlarged by a previous owner and is very spacious. This home is turn key. There is a nice ocean view from the front yard and from some of the bedrooms. The backyard is nicely landscaped and very private. Homeowner replaced the furnace and all ductwork a few years ago. This floorplan is great for families and for entertaining. Just five minutes from shopping and excellent Palos Verdes Public Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 Monero Drive have any available units?
6711 Monero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 6711 Monero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6711 Monero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 Monero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6711 Monero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6711 Monero Drive offer parking?
No, 6711 Monero Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6711 Monero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 Monero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 Monero Drive have a pool?
No, 6711 Monero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6711 Monero Drive have accessible units?
No, 6711 Monero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 Monero Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 Monero Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 Monero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6711 Monero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
