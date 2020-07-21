All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6515 Nancy Road
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

6515 Nancy Road

6515 Nancy Road · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

6515 Nancy Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled in the prestigious Miraleste Red Tile Roof Section. You will find this lovely remodeled home with over 2480 sq. ft. of living space. This tree-lined street is one of the best kept secrets in Rancho Palos Verdes. The open floor plan with travertine and bamboo floors is a must see. Recently completed with a new gourment granite kitchen with richly appointed dark cabinets and new stainless steel Kitchen Aid frig and ove, custom glass cook top and European dishwasher. Family room has custom fireplace with built-in book shelf and custom built-in flat screen TV. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, spa tub, travertine shower, double sinks. 2 fireplaces, A/C, new rod iron and wood fences, new windows and doors thru-out with custom hardware. New pool and large pool deck made from flagstone. Custom built outdoor granite stone inlaid kitchen with BBQ, and frig.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Nancy Road have any available units?
6515 Nancy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Nancy Road have?
Some of 6515 Nancy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Nancy Road currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Nancy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Nancy Road pet-friendly?
No, 6515 Nancy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6515 Nancy Road offer parking?
No, 6515 Nancy Road does not offer parking.
Does 6515 Nancy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 Nancy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Nancy Road have a pool?
Yes, 6515 Nancy Road has a pool.
Does 6515 Nancy Road have accessible units?
No, 6515 Nancy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Nancy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Nancy Road has units with dishwashers.
