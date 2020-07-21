6515 Nancy Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Nestled in the prestigious Miraleste Red Tile Roof Section. You will find this lovely remodeled home with over 2480 sq. ft. of living space. This tree-lined street is one of the best kept secrets in Rancho Palos Verdes. The open floor plan with travertine and bamboo floors is a must see. Recently completed with a new gourment granite kitchen with richly appointed dark cabinets and new stainless steel Kitchen Aid frig and ove, custom glass cook top and European dishwasher. Family room has custom fireplace with built-in book shelf and custom built-in flat screen TV. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, spa tub, travertine shower, double sinks. 2 fireplaces, A/C, new rod iron and wood fences, new windows and doors thru-out with custom hardware. New pool and large pool deck made from flagstone. Custom built outdoor granite stone inlaid kitchen with BBQ, and frig.