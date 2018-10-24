All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 17 2020

43 Hilltop Circle

43 Hilltop Circle · (310) 913-1268
Location

43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1913 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace. Unit is located right next to "Visitor Parking" for extra parking spaces with Beautiful Views. The specific unit has a newer roof, going to have new fridge, cooktop, oven, microwave. It is bright and airy. It has: a Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, two car garage, individual laundry closet area enough for side by side laundry, Community Pool, Spa, Lighted Tennis Court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Hilltop Circle have any available units?
43 Hilltop Circle has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Hilltop Circle have?
Some of 43 Hilltop Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Hilltop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
43 Hilltop Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Hilltop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 43 Hilltop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 43 Hilltop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 43 Hilltop Circle does offer parking.
Does 43 Hilltop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Hilltop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Hilltop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 43 Hilltop Circle has a pool.
Does 43 Hilltop Circle have accessible units?
No, 43 Hilltop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Hilltop Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Hilltop Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
