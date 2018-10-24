43 Hilltop Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace. Unit is located right next to "Visitor Parking" for extra parking spaces with Beautiful Views. The specific unit has a newer roof, going to have new fridge, cooktop, oven, microwave. It is bright and airy. It has: a Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, two car garage, individual laundry closet area enough for side by side laundry, Community Pool, Spa, Lighted Tennis Court.