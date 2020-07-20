3536 Newridge Drive

Amenities

A Beautiful, Breathtaking, and Spectacular Coastline, City & Harbor VIEW, 4BR + 3BA BRIGHT & AIRY Single Family Residence with Secluded Location at Cul-De-Sac in Heart of RPV. A NEWLY Remodeled! The Feature Includes: Freshly Painted Inside including Doors and Bathroom Cabinets; Newer Laminate/ Tile Flooring w/ Crown Moldings Throughout; Newer Recessed Lighting in Kitchen, Bathrooms and Master Bedroom; Newer Outlets w/ Cover Throughout! The House had been RE-PIPED a few years ago. The Kitchen was Upgraded with Granite Counter Top and Cabinetry a few years ago. A Double Door Entry Leads You to Cozy Family Room with Fireplace, Wet Bar, and Gourmet Kitchen. A Separate Dining Room and Large Living Room with Fireplace Gives Great View! All 4 Bedrooms are Upstairs. A Master Suite has It All - His & Hers Closets, Master Bath with Dual Sink, and Unobstructed View!. A 2nd Bedroom Has Another Fantastic View! 3 Car Garage with Direct Access. NO PETS!