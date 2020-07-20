All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 3536 Newridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
3536 Newridge Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:55 AM

3536 Newridge Drive

3536 Newridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3536 Newridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
A Beautiful, Breathtaking, and Spectacular Coastline, City & Harbor VIEW, 4BR + 3BA BRIGHT & AIRY Single Family Residence with Secluded Location at Cul-De-Sac in Heart of RPV. A NEWLY Remodeled! The Feature Includes: Freshly Painted Inside including Doors and Bathroom Cabinets; Newer Laminate/ Tile Flooring w/ Crown Moldings Throughout; Newer Recessed Lighting in Kitchen, Bathrooms and Master Bedroom; Newer Outlets w/ Cover Throughout! The House had been RE-PIPED a few years ago. The Kitchen was Upgraded with Granite Counter Top and Cabinetry a few years ago. A Double Door Entry Leads You to Cozy Family Room with Fireplace, Wet Bar, and Gourmet Kitchen. A Separate Dining Room and Large Living Room with Fireplace Gives Great View! All 4 Bedrooms are Upstairs. A Master Suite has It All - His & Hers Closets, Master Bath with Dual Sink, and Unobstructed View!. A 2nd Bedroom Has Another Fantastic View! 3 Car Garage with Direct Access. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Newridge Drive have any available units?
3536 Newridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Newridge Drive have?
Some of 3536 Newridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Newridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Newridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Newridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Newridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Newridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Newridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3536 Newridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Newridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Newridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3536 Newridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Newridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3536 Newridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Newridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Newridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles