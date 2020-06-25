3417 Starline Drive

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool hot tub sauna bbq/grill

Large double wrought iron doors welcome you into the formal entryway of this 4 bedroom, 4 bath home where you are greeted by high ceilings and a 6’ tall glass blown imported chandelier. Past the entryway is the family room that frames expansive ocean views. The living area of this home connects the chef's kitchen (adorned with two subzero refrigerators, two dishwashers, 6 burner Wolf range & Wolf pizza oven) to the family room with gaming area and large dining room with vaulted ceilings. Located in the middle of the entertaining area is a powder room as well as a wet bar with mini-fridge and wine fridge. Through French doors step into the covered outdoor dining area with vaulted ceilings and enjoy the spacious backyard on a half acre lot hosting a large salt water heated pool with diving board, slide & spa, outdoor kitchen with mini refrigerator, BBQ and Gaggenau pizza oven; round the corner to a large grass area and raised walkway with additional landscaping. All four bedrooms are located off the main hallway with cathedral ceilings and 7 glass chandeliers. The first bedroom has a walk-in closet and white marble bath; down the hall, are two more bedrooms and a full bath. Throughout the home and backyard you will find built-in surround sound. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and master bath with soaking tub and stand up shower with 6 shower heads and a sauna system. This custom home can be leased furnished for $10,000/mo or unfurnished at $8,500/mo.