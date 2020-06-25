All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

3417 Starline Drive

3417 Starline Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3417 Starline Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Large double wrought iron doors welcome you into the formal entryway of this 4 bedroom, 4 bath home where you are greeted by high ceilings and a 6’ tall glass blown imported chandelier. Past the entryway is the family room that frames expansive ocean views. The living area of this home connects the chef's kitchen (adorned with two subzero refrigerators, two dishwashers, 6 burner Wolf range & Wolf pizza oven) to the family room with gaming area and large dining room with vaulted ceilings. Located in the middle of the entertaining area is a powder room as well as a wet bar with mini-fridge and wine fridge. Through French doors step into the covered outdoor dining area with vaulted ceilings and enjoy the spacious backyard on a half acre lot hosting a large salt water heated pool with diving board, slide & spa, outdoor kitchen with mini refrigerator, BBQ and Gaggenau pizza oven; round the corner to a large grass area and raised walkway with additional landscaping. All four bedrooms are located off the main hallway with cathedral ceilings and 7 glass chandeliers. The first bedroom has a walk-in closet and white marble bath; down the hall, are two more bedrooms and a full bath. Throughout the home and backyard you will find built-in surround sound. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and master bath with soaking tub and stand up shower with 6 shower heads and a sauna system. This custom home can be leased furnished for $10,000/mo or unfurnished at $8,500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Starline Drive have any available units?
3417 Starline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Starline Drive have?
Some of 3417 Starline Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Starline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Starline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Starline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Starline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3417 Starline Drive offer parking?
No, 3417 Starline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3417 Starline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Starline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Starline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3417 Starline Drive has a pool.
Does 3417 Starline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3417 Starline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Starline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Starline Drive has units with dishwashers.
