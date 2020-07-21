3404 Hightide Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to Mira Catalina’s finest! This 2 level home has a spectacular panoramic view spanning from Catalina to the PV Peninsula Coastline from nearly every room. Professionally designed w/no expense spared. Custom front door open to a spacious entryway to a light/bright living room & dining area w/beautiful hand-scraped hickory hardwood floors, soaring cathedral ceilings & fireplace. The kitchen & family room w/breathtaking views were designed for entertaining w/granite counters, custom solid-wood cabinetry & stainless-steel appliances. 9' sliding glass doors open out from the family room to an enormous paved patio w/gas line for a BBQ. Also on the main level is a bedroom w/spectacular views & a sexy 3/4 guest bath w/leathered Italian marble counters, porcelain floors, modern glass mosaic accent tile & distinct fixtures. A custom designed floating staircase takes you to the 2nd level. Spacious Master Bedroom w/stunning view has a walk-in closet & en-suite 3/4 master bath w/Quartzite counters, Italian Limestone floors, hand-glazed accent tile, over sized shower, etched glass sconces & beautiful hardware. 2 more “Jack and Jill” style bedrooms w/spectacular views w/a large full bath w/leathered Italian marble counters, porcelain floors, tub & shower w/subway tile from Spain. Central heating & A/C. Indoor laundry room, 3 car attached garage. Designed by a landscape designer w/drought tolerant landscape & decomposed granite pathways. No need to preview. Hurry this won’t last!