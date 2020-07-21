All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3404 Hightide Drive
3404 Hightide Drive

3404 Hightide Drive
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

3404 Hightide Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to Mira Catalina’s finest! This 2 level home has a spectacular panoramic view spanning from Catalina to the PV Peninsula Coastline from nearly every room. Professionally designed w/no expense spared. Custom front door open to a spacious entryway to a light/bright living room & dining area w/beautiful hand-scraped hickory hardwood floors, soaring cathedral ceilings & fireplace. The kitchen & family room w/breathtaking views were designed for entertaining w/granite counters, custom solid-wood cabinetry & stainless-steel appliances. 9' sliding glass doors open out from the family room to an enormous paved patio w/gas line for a BBQ. Also on the main level is a bedroom w/spectacular views & a sexy 3/4 guest bath w/leathered Italian marble counters, porcelain floors, modern glass mosaic accent tile & distinct fixtures. A custom designed floating staircase takes you to the 2nd level. Spacious Master Bedroom w/stunning view has a walk-in closet & en-suite 3/4 master bath w/Quartzite counters, Italian Limestone floors, hand-glazed accent tile, over sized shower, etched glass sconces & beautiful hardware. 2 more “Jack and Jill” style bedrooms w/spectacular views w/a large full bath w/leathered Italian marble counters, porcelain floors, tub & shower w/subway tile from Spain. Central heating & A/C. Indoor laundry room, 3 car attached garage. Designed by a landscape designer w/drought tolerant landscape & decomposed granite pathways. No need to preview. Hurry this won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Hightide Drive have any available units?
3404 Hightide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Hightide Drive have?
Some of 3404 Hightide Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Hightide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Hightide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Hightide Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Hightide Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3404 Hightide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Hightide Drive offers parking.
Does 3404 Hightide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Hightide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Hightide Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 Hightide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Hightide Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 Hightide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Hightide Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Hightide Drive has units with dishwashers.
