3323 Crownview Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

3323 Crownview Drive

3323 Crownview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Crownview Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy Breathtaking, Unobstructed 270 Degree Views from Ocean/Coast in Santa Monica, Downtown LA, San Gabriel Mountains, Harbors, to Ocean/Coast in Long Beach and Orange County!!! Majestically situated on the very top of Crownview Drive, this custom built modern house boasts extensive updating/ remodeling since 2015. You will live lavishly in this 7 Bedroom Suites, 8.5 Bathrooms home with 2 bonus rooms for office, library, entertainment and/or exercise. Enjoy the magnificent views from almost every room in this house. A double door entrance leads to a grand entry with crystal chandelier, spiral staircase, high ceiling, and a large dome shaped skylight. The house boasts stunning panoramic views from the formal living room, formal & casual dining rooms and family room. The remodeled gourmet kitchen has a large center island, walk-in pantry, top of the line Viking 6-stove burner and built-in Miele stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom upstairs features walk-in closets and a large master bath with spa tub & rain shower. All bedrooms are suites and most have magnificent views and balcony. Second family room upstairs has wet bar for total relaxation. This architectural delight is completed with 2 staircases, expansive use of windows and skylights throughout; refinished sparkling pool and spa facing the views, and a new BBQ area. To top it off, the private gated driveway offers the utmost privacy for the most distinguished family to enjoy and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Crownview Drive have any available units?
3323 Crownview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 Crownview Drive have?
Some of 3323 Crownview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Crownview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Crownview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Crownview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Crownview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3323 Crownview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Crownview Drive offers parking.
Does 3323 Crownview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Crownview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Crownview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3323 Crownview Drive has a pool.
Does 3323 Crownview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3323 Crownview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Crownview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3323 Crownview Drive has units with dishwashers.
