3323 Crownview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enjoy Breathtaking, Unobstructed 270 Degree Views from Ocean/Coast in Santa Monica, Downtown LA, San Gabriel Mountains, Harbors, to Ocean/Coast in Long Beach and Orange County!!! Majestically situated on the very top of Crownview Drive, this custom built modern house boasts extensive updating/ remodeling since 2015. You will live lavishly in this 7 Bedroom Suites, 8.5 Bathrooms home with 2 bonus rooms for office, library, entertainment and/or exercise. Enjoy the magnificent views from almost every room in this house. A double door entrance leads to a grand entry with crystal chandelier, spiral staircase, high ceiling, and a large dome shaped skylight. The house boasts stunning panoramic views from the formal living room, formal & casual dining rooms and family room. The remodeled gourmet kitchen has a large center island, walk-in pantry, top of the line Viking 6-stove burner and built-in Miele stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom upstairs features walk-in closets and a large master bath with spa tub & rain shower. All bedrooms are suites and most have magnificent views and balcony. Second family room upstairs has wet bar for total relaxation. This architectural delight is completed with 2 staircases, expansive use of windows and skylights throughout; refinished sparkling pool and spa facing the views, and a new BBQ area. To top it off, the private gated driveway offers the utmost privacy for the most distinguished family to enjoy and entertain.