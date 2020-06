Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Charming one level updated cottage on over an acre of land off a private drive. Secluded yet very convenient location close to Palos Verdes golf and tennis clubs. Featured are: a kitchen with stainless appliances. lovely great room and spacious bedroom both with fireplaces, a detached 2 car garage, lush landscaping and numerous gardening areas. A delightful setting.

http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-928-qgrq4q/3010-via-campesina-rancho-palos-verdes-ca-90275