Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

28749 Cedarbluff Drive

28749 Cedarbluff Drive · (562) 810-7387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28749 Cedarbluff Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this Large Home Nestled on the Rancho Palos Verdes Peninsula Overlooking the Picturesque Blue Pacific Ocean! Sit in the backyard and enjoy unobstructed ocean views and watch as the ships sail by. Amenities Include: 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Upgraded Kitchen and Baths, Linoleum Wood Flooring, Fireplace, Inside Laundry, 2 Car Direct Access Garage, conveniently located in a well established RPV neighborhood just minutes away from Schools, Parks, Shopping & Restaurants. Call Today to schedule and Appointment to see this home! Be sure to Check Out our 360°° Virtual Tour:https://mls.ricohtours.com/44be0a06-d76d-4312-a9c7-4e3c9351af4d/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28749 Cedarbluff Drive have any available units?
28749 Cedarbluff Drive has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28749 Cedarbluff Drive have?
Some of 28749 Cedarbluff Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28749 Cedarbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28749 Cedarbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28749 Cedarbluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28749 Cedarbluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28749 Cedarbluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28749 Cedarbluff Drive offers parking.
Does 28749 Cedarbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28749 Cedarbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28749 Cedarbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 28749 Cedarbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28749 Cedarbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 28749 Cedarbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28749 Cedarbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28749 Cedarbluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
