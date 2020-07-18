28749 Cedarbluff Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this Large Home Nestled on the Rancho Palos Verdes Peninsula Overlooking the Picturesque Blue Pacific Ocean! Sit in the backyard and enjoy unobstructed ocean views and watch as the ships sail by. Amenities Include: 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Upgraded Kitchen and Baths, Linoleum Wood Flooring, Fireplace, Inside Laundry, 2 Car Direct Access Garage, conveniently located in a well established RPV neighborhood just minutes away from Schools, Parks, Shopping & Restaurants. Call Today to schedule and Appointment to see this home! Be sure to Check Out our 360°° Virtual Tour:https://mls.ricohtours.com/44be0a06-d76d-4312-a9c7-4e3c9351af4d/