28738 Mount Rose Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

Rancho Palos Verdes Beauty - Beautiful single family home on large lot in Rancho Palos Verdes. Bright open floor plan featuring 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, living room and open kitchen. There is also a family play area beside the kitchen. Theres plenty of space indoors as well as a huge grassy backyard for endless entertaining. Other highlights are new flooring throughout, new carpet, newer roof, attached garage with direct access, ample storage and updated kitchen that leads to the large fully enclosed backyard with fruit trees. This updated 4 bedroom single story home is within the award winning Palos Verdes Unified School district and located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and theaters.



Professionally Managed By Day And Associates

(562) 633-6313

Apply online at www.dayandassociatespm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5455072)