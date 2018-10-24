All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28738 Mount Rose Road

Location

28738 Mount Rose Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Rancho Palos Verdes Beauty - Beautiful single family home on large lot in Rancho Palos Verdes. Bright open floor plan featuring 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, living room and open kitchen. There is also a family play area beside the kitchen. Theres plenty of space indoors as well as a huge grassy backyard for endless entertaining. Other highlights are new flooring throughout, new carpet, newer roof, attached garage with direct access, ample storage and updated kitchen that leads to the large fully enclosed backyard with fruit trees. This updated 4 bedroom single story home is within the award winning Palos Verdes Unified School district and located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and theaters.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28738 Mount Rose Road have any available units?
28738 Mount Rose Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28738 Mount Rose Road have?
Some of 28738 Mount Rose Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28738 Mount Rose Road currently offering any rent specials?
28738 Mount Rose Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28738 Mount Rose Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 28738 Mount Rose Road is pet friendly.
Does 28738 Mount Rose Road offer parking?
Yes, 28738 Mount Rose Road offers parking.
Does 28738 Mount Rose Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28738 Mount Rose Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28738 Mount Rose Road have a pool?
No, 28738 Mount Rose Road does not have a pool.
Does 28738 Mount Rose Road have accessible units?
No, 28738 Mount Rose Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28738 Mount Rose Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 28738 Mount Rose Road does not have units with dishwashers.

