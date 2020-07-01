28636 Mount Shasta Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bath single family detached home in a pleasant East View neighborhood, 2100 sq ft living area 2 bedrooms on first floor, both bathrooms feature tile floors and natural stone counters. Home updated over the last couple of years with new doors, carpeting and paint. Master bedroom has 2 closets including a walk-in closet Well lit home with recessed lighting throughout All bedrooms have mirrored closet doors Central heating and air-conditioning Gas fireplace in living room with natural stone front Updated double pane vinyl windows Laminated wood floor in living and family room and hallway Double door entry with high vaulted ceiling Kitchen with granite countertop, tile floor and stainless appliances New wrought iron decorative railing Nice private backyard, lawn in front yard equipped with sprinklers Home equipped with ADT alarm system for all doors/windows. Tenant responsible for setting up remote monitoring, if desired. 2-car attached garage with lot of shelf/storage area Very convenient access to shopping, restaurants, post office, etc Nice residential neighborhood with easy access to freeway Award winning PVPUSD school district Owner to provide gardening service Tenant responsible for all utilities Owner to pay for gardening service