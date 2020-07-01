All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

28636 Mount Shasta Drive

28636 Mount Shasta Drive
Location

28636 Mount Shasta Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath single family detached home in a pleasant East View neighborhood, 2100 sq ft living area 2 bedrooms on first floor, both bathrooms feature tile floors and natural stone counters. Home updated over the last couple of years with new doors, carpeting and paint. Master bedroom has 2 closets including a walk-in closet Well lit home with recessed lighting throughout All bedrooms have mirrored closet doors Central heating and air-conditioning Gas fireplace in living room with natural stone front Updated double pane vinyl windows Laminated wood floor in living and family room and hallway Double door entry with high vaulted ceiling Kitchen with granite countertop, tile floor and stainless appliances New wrought iron decorative railing Nice private backyard, lawn in front yard equipped with sprinklers Home equipped with ADT alarm system for all doors/windows. Tenant responsible for setting up remote monitoring, if desired. 2-car attached garage with lot of shelf/storage area Very convenient access to shopping, restaurants, post office, etc Nice residential neighborhood with easy access to freeway Award winning PVPUSD school district Owner to provide gardening service Tenant responsible for all utilities Owner to pay for gardening service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28636 Mount Shasta Drive have any available units?
28636 Mount Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28636 Mount Shasta Drive have?
Some of 28636 Mount Shasta Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28636 Mount Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28636 Mount Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28636 Mount Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28636 Mount Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28636 Mount Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28636 Mount Shasta Drive offers parking.
Does 28636 Mount Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28636 Mount Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28636 Mount Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 28636 Mount Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28636 Mount Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 28636 Mount Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28636 Mount Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28636 Mount Shasta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

