Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

One level end unit. Newer wood grain vinyl flooring throughout except for the hall bath which has a tile floor. Freshly painted , crown molding, paneled doors, kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel sink.



Living room flows into family room/dining room and both rooms have sliding doors that open to a brick patio.



Close to shopping and Harbor Freeway.