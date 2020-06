Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities

Lovely 4 Bedrooms 1 and 3/4 bath home with incredible ocean view. Watch the spectacular sunsets right from your living room or bedroom.

Granite counter tops, new electrical, tile and carpet floors. New dishwasher, some walls and couple bedrooms freshly painted. Large front and back yard.

Walking distance to distinguish Vista Grande Elementary School.

Close to parks and shopping.