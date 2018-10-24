All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28033 Lobrook Drive

Location

28033 Lobrook Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, 6 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home with a stunning view of the ocean located on a serene neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The unfurnished open floor plan interior features hardwood floors, newly tiled bathrooms, and recessed lighting. The stylish kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range with hood, microwave, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, gas heating is installed.

The exterior features a patio, lawn, porch, and fenced backyard are great for outdoor dining or other activities. Within the area are a business center, park, and access to public transportation. It comes with an attached 2-car garage for use. Pets under 20 lbs. are permitted on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Plaza Bianca, Clovercliff Park, Coronel Plaza, and Plaza Andres

Bus lines:
Blue - 0.2 mile
Silver - 0.4 mile
344 Metro Limited Line - 0.4 mile
Commuter Express 448 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5473167)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 28033 Lobrook Drive have any available units?
28033 Lobrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28033 Lobrook Drive have?
Some of 28033 Lobrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 28033 Lobrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28033 Lobrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28033 Lobrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28033 Lobrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28033 Lobrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28033 Lobrook Drive offers parking.
Does 28033 Lobrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28033 Lobrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28033 Lobrook Drive have a pool?
No, 28033 Lobrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28033 Lobrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 28033 Lobrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28033 Lobrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28033 Lobrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

