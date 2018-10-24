28033 Lobrook Drive

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, 6 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home with a stunning view of the ocean located on a serene neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes.



The unfurnished open floor plan interior features hardwood floors, newly tiled bathrooms, and recessed lighting. The stylish kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range with hood, microwave, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, gas heating is installed.



The exterior features a patio, lawn, porch, and fenced backyard are great for outdoor dining or other activities. Within the area are a business center, park, and access to public transportation. It comes with an attached 2-car garage for use. Pets under 20 lbs. are permitted on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Plaza Bianca, Clovercliff Park, Coronel Plaza, and Plaza Andres



Bus lines:

Blue - 0.2 mile

Silver - 0.4 mile

344 Metro Limited Line - 0.4 mile

Commuter Express 448 - 0.5 mile



