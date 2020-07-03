All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
27921 Palos Verdes Drive E
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

27921 Palos Verdes Drive E

27921 Palos Verdes Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27921 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand new private road leading to the home just completed in 2020! The custom driveway scales down a personal orchard that is complete with cascading pathways, fruit trees from around the world, and custom lighting that accentuates the already amazing estate. The vast property overlooks Downtown Los Angeles, city views, and the surrounding vibrant Palos Verdes lush landscape. Outdoor amenities include: mosaic built-in seating, fountain, fire place, kitchen, surround sound, grass playground, salt water pool, slide, jacuzzi, waterworks, and rose gardens that encompass the 1 acre property. The grounds compliment the incredibly detailed interior that begins in the foyer that rises up to a gold leaf dome. The open aired living spaces organically incorporates formal living, family, dining, kitchen, hallways, and indoor outdoor freedom made possible by Anderson accordion doorways. All aspects of the finishes are decadent, proper, and crafted by artisans. Silver leaf backsplashes, camouflaged cabinetry, imported island, styled ceilings, venetian walls, and vanilla stone flooring are all tastefully done. The fantastic baths come in beige travertine, onyx, cooling white, and honeyed mosaics are meticulously placed. 3 car garage, surround sound, TV’s, lighting, front door, and gates can be managed using the homes Control4 user face.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E have any available units?
27921 Palos Verdes Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E have?
Some of 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
27921 Palos Verdes Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E offers parking.
Does 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E has a pool.
Does 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E have accessible units?
No, 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 27921 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles