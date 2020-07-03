27921 Palos Verdes Drive E

Amenities

garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Brand new private road leading to the home just completed in 2020! The custom driveway scales down a personal orchard that is complete with cascading pathways, fruit trees from around the world, and custom lighting that accentuates the already amazing estate. The vast property overlooks Downtown Los Angeles, city views, and the surrounding vibrant Palos Verdes lush landscape. Outdoor amenities include: mosaic built-in seating, fountain, fire place, kitchen, surround sound, grass playground, salt water pool, slide, jacuzzi, waterworks, and rose gardens that encompass the 1 acre property. The grounds compliment the incredibly detailed interior that begins in the foyer that rises up to a gold leaf dome. The open aired living spaces organically incorporates formal living, family, dining, kitchen, hallways, and indoor outdoor freedom made possible by Anderson accordion doorways. All aspects of the finishes are decadent, proper, and crafted by artisans. Silver leaf backsplashes, camouflaged cabinetry, imported island, styled ceilings, venetian walls, and vanilla stone flooring are all tastefully done. The fantastic baths come in beige travertine, onyx, cooling white, and honeyed mosaics are meticulously placed. 3 car garage, surround sound, TV’s, lighting, front door, and gates can be managed using the homes Control4 user face.