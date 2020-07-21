27 Hilltop Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Desirable 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath end unit townhouse in a gated community. Spacious living room with fireplace which open to balcony. New recessed lighting in the kitchen. You will enjoy a city-light viewing balcony deck from the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. New laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Master bathroom has a double-sink vanity with new recessed lighting. Windows have been upgraded throughout the home. Direct access to a two-car garage. Convenient location to schools, shops and restaurants. The community features pool, spa and tennis court.