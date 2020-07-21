All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

27 Hilltop Circle

27 Hilltop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

27 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Desirable 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath end unit townhouse in a gated community. Spacious living room with fireplace which open to balcony. New recessed lighting in the kitchen. You will enjoy a city-light viewing balcony deck from the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. New laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Master bathroom has a double-sink vanity with new recessed lighting. Windows have been upgraded throughout the home. Direct access to a two-car garage. Convenient location to schools, shops and restaurants. The community features pool, spa and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Hilltop Circle have any available units?
27 Hilltop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Hilltop Circle have?
Some of 27 Hilltop Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Hilltop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
27 Hilltop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Hilltop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 27 Hilltop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27 Hilltop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 27 Hilltop Circle offers parking.
Does 27 Hilltop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Hilltop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Hilltop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 27 Hilltop Circle has a pool.
Does 27 Hilltop Circle have accessible units?
No, 27 Hilltop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Hilltop Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Hilltop Circle has units with dishwashers.
