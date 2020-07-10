All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
26729 Menominee Place
26729 Menominee Place

26729 Menominee Place
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

26729 Menominee Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac is this picturesque, well maintained home just waiting for the new occupant! It offers a large living room with fireplace and dining area. Adjacent is a sun room with sliding doors leading out to the private, fenced in backyard. The kitchen has newer flooring, built-in cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate laundry room with hookups for washer and dryer and door leading to backyard. Newer carpet and paint throughout. You cannot beat the location of this home. The street is very quiet with no traffice. Walking distance to Cornerstone School and there is also easy access to Peninsula Center with shopping and restaurants. One year lease minimum. Tenant must have good credit. No smokers, no pets, and no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26729 Menominee Place have any available units?
26729 Menominee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26729 Menominee Place have?
Some of 26729 Menominee Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26729 Menominee Place currently offering any rent specials?
26729 Menominee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26729 Menominee Place pet-friendly?
No, 26729 Menominee Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26729 Menominee Place offer parking?
No, 26729 Menominee Place does not offer parking.
Does 26729 Menominee Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26729 Menominee Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26729 Menominee Place have a pool?
No, 26729 Menominee Place does not have a pool.
Does 26729 Menominee Place have accessible units?
No, 26729 Menominee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26729 Menominee Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26729 Menominee Place has units with dishwashers.

