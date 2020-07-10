26729 Menominee Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace carpet refrigerator

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac is this picturesque, well maintained home just waiting for the new occupant! It offers a large living room with fireplace and dining area. Adjacent is a sun room with sliding doors leading out to the private, fenced in backyard. The kitchen has newer flooring, built-in cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate laundry room with hookups for washer and dryer and door leading to backyard. Newer carpet and paint throughout. You cannot beat the location of this home. The street is very quiet with no traffice. Walking distance to Cornerstone School and there is also easy access to Peninsula Center with shopping and restaurants. One year lease minimum. Tenant must have good credit. No smokers, no pets, and no exceptions.