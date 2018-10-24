All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
2109 Mendon Drive

2109 Mendon Drive
Location

2109 Mendon Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
coffee bar
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
Charming ranch style home located on a great cul-de-sac! Sought after floor plan with a spacious family room with a fireplace, good sized kitchen which opens to the dining area and a separate laundry room. Sliding doors off the kitchen and dining area overlook the private backyard which you can see upon entering the home. All three spacious bedrooms are off the hallway away from the main living area. Beautiful backyard with some mountain and city views, fruit trees and privacy. Niced sized patio and grassy area. Master bedroom has an en-suite and a vanity area. Conveniently located steps away from the coffee shops, trader joes, restaurants, shopping, the cinema and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Mendon Drive have any available units?
2109 Mendon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Mendon Drive have?
Some of 2109 Mendon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Mendon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Mendon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Mendon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Mendon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2109 Mendon Drive offer parking?
No, 2109 Mendon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Mendon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Mendon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Mendon Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Mendon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Mendon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Mendon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Mendon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Mendon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

