2109 Mendon Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony gym coffee bar fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar gym on-site laundry

Charming ranch style home located on a great cul-de-sac! Sought after floor plan with a spacious family room with a fireplace, good sized kitchen which opens to the dining area and a separate laundry room. Sliding doors off the kitchen and dining area overlook the private backyard which you can see upon entering the home. All three spacious bedrooms are off the hallway away from the main living area. Beautiful backyard with some mountain and city views, fruit trees and privacy. Niced sized patio and grassy area. Master bedroom has an en-suite and a vanity area. Conveniently located steps away from the coffee shops, trader joes, restaurants, shopping, the cinema and gym.