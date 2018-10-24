1004 Calle Stellare

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and beautiful wood floors. Spacious living room with fireplace that leads to large (449 sq ft) covered deck with great gas BBQ area and stunning view of city lights. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and large walk in pantry. Each bedroom features a walk in closet and private romantic balcony with lovely view/ Laundry room with washer and dryer. Home is on one level with elevator access from 2 car garage. Community has great Clubhouse with conference recreation, dinning, full kitchen, fitness room, outdoor jacuzzi, BBQ with picnic tables and great walking paths to enjoy. Conveniently located to Golf Country Clubs, Restaurants and grocery shopping.