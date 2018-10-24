All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:42 AM

Location

1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$4,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and beautiful wood floors. Spacious living room with fireplace that leads to large (449 sq ft) covered deck with great gas BBQ area and stunning view of city lights. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and large walk in pantry. Each bedroom features a walk in closet and private romantic balcony with lovely view/ Laundry room with washer and dryer. Home is on one level with elevator access from 2 car garage. Community has great Clubhouse with conference recreation, dinning, full kitchen, fitness room, outdoor jacuzzi, BBQ with picnic tables and great walking paths to enjoy. Conveniently located to Golf Country Clubs, Restaurants and grocery shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Calle Stellare have any available units?
1004 Calle Stellare has a unit available for $4,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Calle Stellare have?
Some of 1004 Calle Stellare's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Calle Stellare currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Calle Stellare isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Calle Stellare pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Calle Stellare is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 1004 Calle Stellare offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Calle Stellare does offer parking.
Does 1004 Calle Stellare have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Calle Stellare offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Calle Stellare have a pool?
No, 1004 Calle Stellare does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Calle Stellare have accessible units?
No, 1004 Calle Stellare does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Calle Stellare have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Calle Stellare does not have units with dishwashers.
