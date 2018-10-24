10 Saddle Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...Why live in a cookie-cutter house, when you can have the room to entertain, dine and play in lavish style? Comfort surrounds you with the vaulted ceilings, central air and heating, beautiful wood floors, fireplace (electric), and flat screen TVs. Enjoy easy access to the outdoor patios from the Master Bedroom, the back bedroom, the family/Game room, and the living room. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island and even dishes and cookware! The separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. Take pleasure in the privacy of your lush, green sanctuary. Award-winning Palos Verdes Schools, Rolling Hills Country Club, Palos Verdes Country Club, Horseback riding, beautiful parks and minutes drive to the beach... What are you waiting for?