Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

10 Saddle Road

10 Saddle Road · (310) 971-7309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...Why live in a cookie-cutter house, when you can have the room to entertain, dine and play in lavish style? Comfort surrounds you with the vaulted ceilings, central air and heating, beautiful wood floors, fireplace (electric), and flat screen TVs. Enjoy easy access to the outdoor patios from the Master Bedroom, the back bedroom, the family/Game room, and the living room. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island and even dishes and cookware! The separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. Take pleasure in the privacy of your lush, green sanctuary. Award-winning Palos Verdes Schools, Rolling Hills Country Club, Palos Verdes Country Club, Horseback riding, beautiful parks and minutes drive to the beach... What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Saddle Road have any available units?
10 Saddle Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Saddle Road have?
Some of 10 Saddle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Saddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
10 Saddle Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Saddle Road pet-friendly?
No, 10 Saddle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 10 Saddle Road offer parking?
Yes, 10 Saddle Road does offer parking.
Does 10 Saddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Saddle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Saddle Road have a pool?
No, 10 Saddle Road does not have a pool.
Does 10 Saddle Road have accessible units?
No, 10 Saddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Saddle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Saddle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
