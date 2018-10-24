All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28037 Ridgebrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28037 Ridgebrook Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28037 Ridgebrook Court

28037 Ridgebrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28037 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
garage
hot tub
Very desirable private location with Front door face to the beautiful landscaping grass open area and close to the front gate.
Newly remolded with beautiful laminate wood floor through out the living area except floors for kitchen and 2.5 bath are covered by tiles, 3 bedrooms up + den downstairs with double pane sliding door leads open to a cozy enclosed private patio has area can plan some flower or fruit trees and has direct access to the 2 car garage, gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Completed remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, lots of built-in cabinets, ceiling nights, Living room with fireplace and large window. Master suite with large closet has walk-in area and remodeled bathroom. 2nd full bath near hallway upstairs is also nicely remodeled. Highly desirable gated community with 24 hours security guard on duty has heated large pools, SPA, basketball courts. Close to PV prime schools, parks, Shopping center & library. Basic cable service and trash collection services are paid by owner. No water bed and no smoking inside the unit allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28037 Ridgebrook Court have any available units?
28037 Ridgebrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28037 Ridgebrook Court have?
Some of 28037 Ridgebrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28037 Ridgebrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
28037 Ridgebrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28037 Ridgebrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 28037 Ridgebrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28037 Ridgebrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 28037 Ridgebrook Court does offer parking.
Does 28037 Ridgebrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28037 Ridgebrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28037 Ridgebrook Court have a pool?
Yes, 28037 Ridgebrook Court has a pool.
Does 28037 Ridgebrook Court have accessible units?
No, 28037 Ridgebrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28037 Ridgebrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28037 Ridgebrook Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles