28037 Ridgebrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool garage hot tub

Very desirable private location with Front door face to the beautiful landscaping grass open area and close to the front gate.

Newly remolded with beautiful laminate wood floor through out the living area except floors for kitchen and 2.5 bath are covered by tiles, 3 bedrooms up + den downstairs with double pane sliding door leads open to a cozy enclosed private patio has area can plan some flower or fruit trees and has direct access to the 2 car garage, gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Completed remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, lots of built-in cabinets, ceiling nights, Living room with fireplace and large window. Master suite with large closet has walk-in area and remodeled bathroom. 2nd full bath near hallway upstairs is also nicely remodeled. Highly desirable gated community with 24 hours security guard on duty has heated large pools, SPA, basketball courts. Close to PV prime schools, parks, Shopping center & library. Basic cable service and trash collection services are paid by owner. No water bed and no smoking inside the unit allowed.