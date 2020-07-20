All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
26905 Diamondhead Lane
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

26905 Diamondhead Lane

26905 Diamondhead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26905 Diamondhead Lane, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous two-level home with city-lights views! Get away from the hustle and bustle and come home to a serene residential area. You will love the views from foyer, living room, front lawn and master bedroom. Stunning entry with double pane glass doors that look out to the city view. Lower level hosts an ample living room with fireplace, family room with sliding glass doors leading to the concrete covered patio, open floor plan kitchen and dining area with sliding glass doors accessing the back yard, laundry area, first bedroom, and bath. Walk up the staircase and you will find the additional 2 bedrooms and master room. Master bedroom is bright with large city view windows, and two side by side walk-in closets. Beautiful master bath with stand-up shower, tub, and double sinks. Bonus room may be used as a playroom, study, storage or office. The 2-Car Garage has direct entry to the home. Call family and friends and gather to create lifetime memories in the large grass and concrete patio outside of the kitchen with BBQ area, sink, granite counter and storage space for all of your BBQ accessories. Nearby: Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Parks, South Coast Botanic Garden, Terranea Resort Golf & Spa, shopping, restaurants and Regal Cinemas. TEXT/Call to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26905 Diamondhead Lane have any available units?
26905 Diamondhead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26905 Diamondhead Lane have?
Some of 26905 Diamondhead Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26905 Diamondhead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26905 Diamondhead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26905 Diamondhead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26905 Diamondhead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26905 Diamondhead Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26905 Diamondhead Lane offers parking.
Does 26905 Diamondhead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26905 Diamondhead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26905 Diamondhead Lane have a pool?
No, 26905 Diamondhead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26905 Diamondhead Lane have accessible units?
No, 26905 Diamondhead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26905 Diamondhead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26905 Diamondhead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
