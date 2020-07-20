26905 Diamondhead Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous two-level home with city-lights views! Get away from the hustle and bustle and come home to a serene residential area. You will love the views from foyer, living room, front lawn and master bedroom. Stunning entry with double pane glass doors that look out to the city view. Lower level hosts an ample living room with fireplace, family room with sliding glass doors leading to the concrete covered patio, open floor plan kitchen and dining area with sliding glass doors accessing the back yard, laundry area, first bedroom, and bath. Walk up the staircase and you will find the additional 2 bedrooms and master room. Master bedroom is bright with large city view windows, and two side by side walk-in closets. Beautiful master bath with stand-up shower, tub, and double sinks. Bonus room may be used as a playroom, study, storage or office. The 2-Car Garage has direct entry to the home. Call family and friends and gather to create lifetime memories in the large grass and concrete patio outside of the kitchen with BBQ area, sink, granite counter and storage space for all of your BBQ accessories. Nearby: Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Parks, South Coast Botanic Garden, Terranea Resort Golf & Spa, shopping, restaurants and Regal Cinemas. TEXT/Call to view.