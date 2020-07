Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Don't miss this great opportunity to live in this beautiful updated 4 bedrooms and 4 baths home.

Enjoy the gorgeous unobstructed panoramic views of the coastline, ocean, and Catalina Island with pool and spa. Huge flat grassy backyard. Vaulted ceiling in the living room. Two master suites with walk-in closets-one upstairs and one downstairs. Great location with easy access to shopping, parks, transportation, and award-Winning PV Schools.