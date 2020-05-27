71330 Kaye Ballard Lane

Amenities

Heart of Rancho Mirage. 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with gorgeous mountain views and privacy. Master bedroom is on opposite end of guest wing. Soaring, vaulted wood ceiling in living room with fireplace. Light, neutral decor. Brand new energy saving HVAC system. Covered patio. Built in BBQ. Pool and landscape maintenance included. Only minutes away from Eisenhower Medical center, The RIver, movie theaters, great dining, shopping and retail. Please be sure to follow COVID-19 Rules and Guidelines when viewing property.