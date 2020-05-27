All apartments in Rancho Mirage
71330 Kaye Ballard Lane

Rancho Mirage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

71330 Kaye Ballard Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Springs Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Heart of Rancho Mirage. 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with gorgeous mountain views and privacy. Master bedroom is on opposite end of guest wing. Soaring, vaulted wood ceiling in living room with fireplace. Light, neutral decor. Brand new energy saving HVAC system. Covered patio. Built in BBQ. Pool and landscape maintenance included. Only minutes away from Eisenhower Medical center, The RIver, movie theaters, great dining, shopping and retail. Please be sure to follow COVID-19 Rules and Guidelines when viewing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane have any available units?
71330 Kaye Ballard Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane have?
Some of 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
71330 Kaye Ballard Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane offer parking?
No, 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane has a pool.
Does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane have accessible units?
No, 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71330 Kaye Ballard Lane has units with air conditioning.
