All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 2 Orleans Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
2 Orleans Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:09 PM

2 Orleans Road

2 Orleans Road · (760) 844-0110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Orleans Road, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Versailles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Popular for its luxury homes, the gated community of Versailles provides the setting for this well-maintained home available for lease. Sited on a corner with great privacy, the home features 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms in 2,632 SF of living space. Entering into the formal living room with fireplace, built-ins and pool views, one envisions the living and entertaining possibilities. An open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances flows to the family room with additional fireplace. A formal dining room awaits. The large master suite has direct pool access, walk-in closet and spa-like bath. Two additional guest bedrooms share a double vanity bathroom. The spacious backyard provides relaxing and entertaining spaces with a beautiful pool and spa. A laundry room, powder room, and 3-car garage complete the beautifully landscaped property. Versailles has tennis and basketball courts and is close to shopping, golf, and Eisenhower Medical Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Orleans Road have any available units?
2 Orleans Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Orleans Road have?
Some of 2 Orleans Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Orleans Road currently offering any rent specials?
2 Orleans Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Orleans Road pet-friendly?
No, 2 Orleans Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 2 Orleans Road offer parking?
Yes, 2 Orleans Road does offer parking.
Does 2 Orleans Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Orleans Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Orleans Road have a pool?
Yes, 2 Orleans Road has a pool.
Does 2 Orleans Road have accessible units?
No, 2 Orleans Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Orleans Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Orleans Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Orleans Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Orleans Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 Orleans Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity