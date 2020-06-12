2 Orleans Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Popular for its luxury homes, the gated community of Versailles provides the setting for this well-maintained home available for lease. Sited on a corner with great privacy, the home features 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms in 2,632 SF of living space. Entering into the formal living room with fireplace, built-ins and pool views, one envisions the living and entertaining possibilities. An open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances flows to the family room with additional fireplace. A formal dining room awaits. The large master suite has direct pool access, walk-in closet and spa-like bath. Two additional guest bedrooms share a double vanity bathroom. The spacious backyard provides relaxing and entertaining spaces with a beautiful pool and spa. A laundry room, powder room, and 3-car garage complete the beautifully landscaped property. Versailles has tennis and basketball courts and is close to shopping, golf, and Eisenhower Medical Campus.