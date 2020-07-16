9396 Brookview Court

Amenities

***THIS IS A ROOM FOR RENT LISTING *** Only Available between 6/1 to 8/31/2020. there will be housemates on property. Fully Furnished 1 bed 1 bath for rent upstairs, Private bedroom with a shared dual-sink bathroom. rent includes ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET! Welcome home to this gorgeous home in the gated community of The Hawthornes. It's a lovely location with three parks, picnic areas, sports courts, and 24hr security guard in a gated community. Move-in condition. Room for one person only. The common area is fully furnished with furniture. The kitchen has a center island, recessed lighting, and tile flooring which continues into the family room. The Upstairs has a loft, laundry room, and other roommates. Prime location at the end of the cul-de-sac, what is not to love? Especially since it is conveniently located near Costco, Lowes, Victoria Gardens, Ontario Mills, Ontario Airport, and easy access to Hwy 10, 15, and 83. *Qualification based on tenant's income (Min $3500+ monthly), and credit score 680+ requirement. No Pets allowed and non-smoker. $1500 deposit.