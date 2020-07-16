All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
9396 Brookview Court
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:00 AM

9396 Brookview Court

9396 Brookview Court · No Longer Available
Location

9396 Brookview Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga

Amenities

on-site laundry
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
***THIS IS A ROOM FOR RENT LISTING *** Only Available between 6/1 to 8/31/2020. there will be housemates on property. Fully Furnished 1 bed 1 bath for rent upstairs, Private bedroom with a shared dual-sink bathroom. rent includes ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET! Welcome home to this gorgeous home in the gated community of The Hawthornes. It's a lovely location with three parks, picnic areas, sports courts, and 24hr security guard in a gated community. Move-in condition. Room for one person only. The common area is fully furnished with furniture. The kitchen has a center island, recessed lighting, and tile flooring which continues into the family room. The Upstairs has a loft, laundry room, and other roommates. Prime location at the end of the cul-de-sac, what is not to love? Especially since it is conveniently located near Costco, Lowes, Victoria Gardens, Ontario Mills, Ontario Airport, and easy access to Hwy 10, 15, and 83. *Qualification based on tenant's income (Min $3500+ monthly), and credit score 680+ requirement. No Pets allowed and non-smoker. $1500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9396 Brookview Court have any available units?
9396 Brookview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 9396 Brookview Court have?
Some of 9396 Brookview Court's amenities include on-site laundry, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9396 Brookview Court currently offering any rent specials?
9396 Brookview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9396 Brookview Court pet-friendly?
No, 9396 Brookview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 9396 Brookview Court offer parking?
No, 9396 Brookview Court does not offer parking.
Does 9396 Brookview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9396 Brookview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9396 Brookview Court have a pool?
No, 9396 Brookview Court does not have a pool.
Does 9396 Brookview Court have accessible units?
No, 9396 Brookview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9396 Brookview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9396 Brookview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
