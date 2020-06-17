15855 Riparian Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs. Move-in ready today. Owner renovating ADU on site and tenant to have first right to rent, if desired. Landlord to pay $250 towards utility costs each month which includes future ADU utilities. Rare to find rental in this neighborhood so close to Poway High.