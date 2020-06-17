All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 15855 Riparian Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
15855 Riparian Rd
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

15855 Riparian Rd

15855 Riparian Road · (858) 354-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs. Move-in ready today. Owner renovating ADU on site and tenant to have first right to rent, if desired. Landlord to pay $250 towards utility costs each month which includes future ADU utilities. Rare to find rental in this neighborhood so close to Poway High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15855 Riparian Rd have any available units?
15855 Riparian Rd has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15855 Riparian Rd have?
Some of 15855 Riparian Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15855 Riparian Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15855 Riparian Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15855 Riparian Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15855 Riparian Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 15855 Riparian Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15855 Riparian Rd does offer parking.
Does 15855 Riparian Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15855 Riparian Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15855 Riparian Rd have a pool?
Yes, 15855 Riparian Rd has a pool.
Does 15855 Riparian Rd have accessible units?
No, 15855 Riparian Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15855 Riparian Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15855 Riparian Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15855 Riparian Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15855 Riparian Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15855 Riparian Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity