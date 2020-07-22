All apartments in Poway
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

14621 Jeff Park Lane

14621 Jeff Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14621 Jeff Park Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Culdesac Location - Elevated View Lot - Remodeled Kitchen - - 4 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom
- Remodeled Kitchen
- New Paint & Carpet
- Central AC
- Granite Counters
- Yard Improvements in Progress
- Tile floors in all areas except carpeted bedrooms
- One Story House
- Two Car Garage
- Culdesac Location
- Dual Pane Windows
- Frig (No Warranty)

- To schedule a showing please call our rental line at 858/695-0123.
- To apply go to loganfamilyproperties.com.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5619826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14621 Jeff Park Lane have any available units?
14621 Jeff Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14621 Jeff Park Lane have?
Some of 14621 Jeff Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14621 Jeff Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14621 Jeff Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14621 Jeff Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14621 Jeff Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 14621 Jeff Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14621 Jeff Park Lane offers parking.
Does 14621 Jeff Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14621 Jeff Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14621 Jeff Park Lane have a pool?
No, 14621 Jeff Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14621 Jeff Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 14621 Jeff Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14621 Jeff Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14621 Jeff Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14621 Jeff Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14621 Jeff Park Lane has units with air conditioning.
