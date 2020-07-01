Amenities

14340 Sladon Ct Available 01/31/20 **NEW LISTING: Beautifully updated Poway home** - Rare find on the rental market -- this property has been beautifully remodeled throughout to include new windows, new kitchen, and both bathrooms! Situated on a cul-de-sac within walking distance to Old Poway Park this single level home has vaulted, fireplace in the living room and a spacious kitchen with a large garden window. The landscape is low maintenance dryscape for low water usage, the owner pays the gardener. The backyard is fenced and perfect for your weekend BBQ. Poway Unified Schools: Midland Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle, Poway High. Sorry, the owner says no pets.



No Pets Allowed



