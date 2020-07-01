All apartments in Poway
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

14340 Sladon Ct

14340 Sladon Court · No Longer Available
Location

14340 Sladon Court, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
14340 Sladon Ct Available 01/31/20 **NEW LISTING: Beautifully updated Poway home** - Rare find on the rental market -- this property has been beautifully remodeled throughout to include new windows, new kitchen, and both bathrooms! Situated on a cul-de-sac within walking distance to Old Poway Park this single level home has vaulted, fireplace in the living room and a spacious kitchen with a large garden window. The landscape is low maintenance dryscape for low water usage, the owner pays the gardener. The backyard is fenced and perfect for your weekend BBQ. Poway Unified Schools: Midland Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle, Poway High. Sorry, the owner says no pets.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14340 Sladon Ct have any available units?
14340 Sladon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14340 Sladon Ct have?
Some of 14340 Sladon Ct's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14340 Sladon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14340 Sladon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14340 Sladon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14340 Sladon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 14340 Sladon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14340 Sladon Ct offers parking.
Does 14340 Sladon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14340 Sladon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14340 Sladon Ct have a pool?
No, 14340 Sladon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14340 Sladon Ct have accessible units?
No, 14340 Sladon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14340 Sladon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14340 Sladon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14340 Sladon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14340 Sladon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

