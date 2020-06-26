All apartments in Poway
13501 Acton Avenue

13501 Acton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13501 Acton Avenue, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13501 Acton Avenue Available 08/03/19 Poway, 13501 Acton Ave, Beautiful Single Level Home, Wood Floors, CA Sun Room, Air Conditioner, 2 Car Garage with Opener - Welcome home to this beautiful single level home within walking distance of a community park and elementary school. Dual pane windows throughout. Living room has wood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has ceramic tile counters, wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have ceiling fans with light fixtures. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and an oversized tub. Bedroom #4 is currently set up as a den/office. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Large California sun room is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a days work. Low maintenance fenced rear yard has a covered patio and an orange tree.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13501 Acton Avenue have any available units?
13501 Acton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13501 Acton Avenue have?
Some of 13501 Acton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13501 Acton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13501 Acton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13501 Acton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13501 Acton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13501 Acton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13501 Acton Avenue offers parking.
Does 13501 Acton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13501 Acton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13501 Acton Avenue have a pool?
No, 13501 Acton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13501 Acton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13501 Acton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13501 Acton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13501 Acton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13501 Acton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13501 Acton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
