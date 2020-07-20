13165 Triumph Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Large Upscale Home with Pool in Desirable Community in Poway - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/c5b862c002/13165-triumph-dr-poway-ca-92064-2979?iframe

Or call 858-239-0600



Owner is providing a one-time $500 DISCOUNT off the first full months rent with a 12 month or longer lease signed by April 1, 2019. Large home in one of Poways most desirable neighborhoods, Rancho Arbolitos! Located on an almost .25-acre lot and within the coveted Poway Unified School District. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath plus an over sized family room area perfect for entertaining. With approximately 2736 sq. ft., this home has many impressive features and amenities such as new carpet and paint throughout, formal living room and dining room areas; casual family and eating area with a fire place and wood floors; beautifully renovated kitchen with all major appliances included, Corian counter tops, and light and bright cupboards with roll out shelving; 3-Car garage and a separate laundry room, custom French doors lead you to a fabulous professionally landscaped, fully fenced back yard which features a custom made swimming pool, and stamped concrete patio area perfect for those special San Diego evenings! Expansive master suite upstairs with vaulted ceilings, dual vanities, and a separate retreat and a generous walk-in closet; decorator window treatments throughout; air conditioning and ceiling fans as well as a whole house fan to help conserve energy, lots of windows making it light and bright! Close to schools (Tierra Bonita Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle, Poway High), parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small dogs will be considered by owner, but sorry, NO CATS. Rental amount includes regular landscape maintenance and pool service. The resident will have access to the Rancho Arbolitos Swim and Tennis Club. No Smoking Please. This is a must see!



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management for additional questions: 858-485-6565.



Cal-DRE# 01859951



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2356307)