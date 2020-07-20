All apartments in Poway
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

13165 Triumph Drive

13165 Triumph Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13165 Triumph Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Large Upscale Home with Pool in Desirable Community in Poway - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/c5b862c002/13165-triumph-dr-poway-ca-92064-2979?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Owner is providing a one-time $500 DISCOUNT off the first full months rent with a 12 month or longer lease signed by April 1, 2019. Large home in one of Poways most desirable neighborhoods, Rancho Arbolitos! Located on an almost .25-acre lot and within the coveted Poway Unified School District. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath plus an over sized family room area perfect for entertaining. With approximately 2736 sq. ft., this home has many impressive features and amenities such as new carpet and paint throughout, formal living room and dining room areas; casual family and eating area with a fire place and wood floors; beautifully renovated kitchen with all major appliances included, Corian counter tops, and light and bright cupboards with roll out shelving; 3-Car garage and a separate laundry room, custom French doors lead you to a fabulous professionally landscaped, fully fenced back yard which features a custom made swimming pool, and stamped concrete patio area perfect for those special San Diego evenings! Expansive master suite upstairs with vaulted ceilings, dual vanities, and a separate retreat and a generous walk-in closet; decorator window treatments throughout; air conditioning and ceiling fans as well as a whole house fan to help conserve energy, lots of windows making it light and bright! Close to schools (Tierra Bonita Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle, Poway High), parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small dogs will be considered by owner, but sorry, NO CATS. Rental amount includes regular landscape maintenance and pool service. The resident will have access to the Rancho Arbolitos Swim and Tennis Club. No Smoking Please. This is a must see!

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management for additional questions: 858-485-6565.

Cal-DRE# 01859951

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2356307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13165 Triumph Drive have any available units?
13165 Triumph Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13165 Triumph Drive have?
Some of 13165 Triumph Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13165 Triumph Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13165 Triumph Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13165 Triumph Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13165 Triumph Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13165 Triumph Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13165 Triumph Drive offers parking.
Does 13165 Triumph Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13165 Triumph Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13165 Triumph Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13165 Triumph Drive has a pool.
Does 13165 Triumph Drive have accessible units?
No, 13165 Triumph Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13165 Triumph Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13165 Triumph Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13165 Triumph Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13165 Triumph Drive has units with air conditioning.
