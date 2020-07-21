All apartments in Poway
12735 Oak Knoll Road

12735 Oak Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Location

12735 Oak Knoll Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this stunning 4Bdm 2.5Ba charmer which backs to Poway creek and reserve. Spacious floor plan features a formal living room with two tone paint and crown molding and cozy fireplace. The kitchen has a large eating area, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and comes with all appliances, including a built in above range microwave. You’ll enjoy the large laundry room with the washer and dryer included and alarm system control panel. There is a half bath and several storage closets down stairs, while all living quarters are upstairs. The Master features a double door entrance, a walk in closet and good sized balcony perfect for a relaxing and enjoying the unobstructed views of the preserve and creek. Huge lot includes a long driveway, gated front patio and grass covered backyard. Don’t forget the covered patio and built in BBQ make out door entertaining easy in the summer. No homes located behind you! Tenant pays for all utilities; Landlord pays for monthly landscaping! Pets with approval…call for a showing today.TWO YEARS TERM only

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 4/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12735 Oak Knoll Road have any available units?
12735 Oak Knoll Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12735 Oak Knoll Road have?
Some of 12735 Oak Knoll Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12735 Oak Knoll Road currently offering any rent specials?
12735 Oak Knoll Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12735 Oak Knoll Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12735 Oak Knoll Road is pet friendly.
Does 12735 Oak Knoll Road offer parking?
No, 12735 Oak Knoll Road does not offer parking.
Does 12735 Oak Knoll Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12735 Oak Knoll Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12735 Oak Knoll Road have a pool?
No, 12735 Oak Knoll Road does not have a pool.
Does 12735 Oak Knoll Road have accessible units?
No, 12735 Oak Knoll Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12735 Oak Knoll Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12735 Oak Knoll Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12735 Oak Knoll Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12735 Oak Knoll Road does not have units with air conditioning.
