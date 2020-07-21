12735 Oak Knoll Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry bbq/grill

Welcome home to this stunning 4Bdm 2.5Ba charmer which backs to Poway creek and reserve. Spacious floor plan features a formal living room with two tone paint and crown molding and cozy fireplace. The kitchen has a large eating area, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and comes with all appliances, including a built in above range microwave. You’ll enjoy the large laundry room with the washer and dryer included and alarm system control panel. There is a half bath and several storage closets down stairs, while all living quarters are upstairs. The Master features a double door entrance, a walk in closet and good sized balcony perfect for a relaxing and enjoying the unobstructed views of the preserve and creek. Huge lot includes a long driveway, gated front patio and grass covered backyard. Don’t forget the covered patio and built in BBQ make out door entertaining easy in the summer. No homes located behind you! Tenant pays for all utilities; Landlord pays for monthly landscaping! Pets with approval…call for a showing today.TWO YEARS TERM only



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 4/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.