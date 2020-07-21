All apartments in Poway
Last updated September 12 2019

12319 Mesa Crest Rd

12319 Mesa Crest Road
Location

12319 Mesa Crest Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON CUL DE SAC WITH POOL AND THREE CAR GARAGE - Welcome home to this 3000 Sq Ft. 5 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage home that feels like a resort.

Inside an open flowing floor plan with a full bedroom and bath downstairs awaits

New waterproof wood tone flooring in the family room and kitchen make entertaining easy.

The large living and dining room combination with vaulted ceilings and tall windows bring in tons of natural light and offers maximum living space.

In the open kitchen with adjoining breakfast nook that looks out over the relaxing private backyard you will find

*Warm tone wood cabinets
*Granite counters and custom backsplash
*Wood tone waterproof plank flooring
*5 burner gas stove
*Built in refrigerator
*Walk in pantry

Upstairs the large master bedroom has a fireplace for those cold night s and a separate sitting area, great for an office or work out area

The huge professionally organized walk in closet comes complete with shelves, cabinets, shoe cubbies and plenty room for hangers too.

There are dual sinks,a separate soaking tub and large step in shower and separate toilet room in the master bathroom.

Front upstairs bedroom is large enough for a hobby, play room or den

Hall bath has dual sinks.

Outside, the resort style backyard boasts a large pool with custom slate tile finish and a raised jetted hot tub

A covered patio, fire pit and dry bar complete that staycation appeal.

There is a large laundry room with sink and counter. The washer and dryer are included

This house has central heat and air conditioning.

Monthly gardening and pool service is included.

For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management at

(858) 842-4045

You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on the address

CA DRE LICENSE #01877647

(RLNE5117961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd have any available units?
12319 Mesa Crest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd have?
Some of 12319 Mesa Crest Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12319 Mesa Crest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12319 Mesa Crest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 Mesa Crest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12319 Mesa Crest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12319 Mesa Crest Rd offers parking.
Does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12319 Mesa Crest Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12319 Mesa Crest Rd has a pool.
Does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd have accessible units?
No, 12319 Mesa Crest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12319 Mesa Crest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12319 Mesa Crest Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12319 Mesa Crest Rd has units with air conditioning.
