12319 Mesa Crest Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON CUL DE SAC WITH POOL AND THREE CAR GARAGE - Welcome home to this 3000 Sq Ft. 5 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage home that feels like a resort.



Inside an open flowing floor plan with a full bedroom and bath downstairs awaits



New waterproof wood tone flooring in the family room and kitchen make entertaining easy.



The large living and dining room combination with vaulted ceilings and tall windows bring in tons of natural light and offers maximum living space.



In the open kitchen with adjoining breakfast nook that looks out over the relaxing private backyard you will find



*Warm tone wood cabinets

*Granite counters and custom backsplash

*Wood tone waterproof plank flooring

*5 burner gas stove

*Built in refrigerator

*Walk in pantry



Upstairs the large master bedroom has a fireplace for those cold night s and a separate sitting area, great for an office or work out area



The huge professionally organized walk in closet comes complete with shelves, cabinets, shoe cubbies and plenty room for hangers too.



There are dual sinks,a separate soaking tub and large step in shower and separate toilet room in the master bathroom.



Front upstairs bedroom is large enough for a hobby, play room or den



Hall bath has dual sinks.



Outside, the resort style backyard boasts a large pool with custom slate tile finish and a raised jetted hot tub



A covered patio, fire pit and dry bar complete that staycation appeal.



There is a large laundry room with sink and counter. The washer and dryer are included



This house has central heat and air conditioning.



Monthly gardening and pool service is included.



For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management at



(858) 842-4045



You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on the address



CA DRE LICENSE #01877647



(RLNE5117961)