894 N. Towne Ave. - 894
Last updated September 19 2019 at 4:53 AM

894 N. Towne Ave. - 894

894 N Towne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

894 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Lincoln Park region of Historic Old Town Pomona. Close to Cal Poly Pomona and Western University, this craftsman style home includes a cozy living room with unique and classic touches, a brick fireplace, dining room, laundry hook ups, granite kitchen counter tops, new paint, new carpet, and a fenced in rear yard. The hallway provides ample extra storage with its many linen cabinets. Water and trash is paid. One small pet under 15 pounds fully grown is permitted for an extra $45 rent per month and $500 pet deposit. BRE 01038838

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
Proof of renter's insurance required upon move in
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 have any available units?
894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 have?
Some of 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 currently offering any rent specials?
894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 pet-friendly?
Yes, 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 is pet friendly.
Does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 offer parking?
No, 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 does not offer parking.
Does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 have a pool?
No, 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 does not have a pool.
Does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 have accessible units?
No, 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 does not have accessible units.
Does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 have units with dishwashers?
No, 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 have units with air conditioning?
No, 894 N. Towne Ave. - 894 does not have units with air conditioning.
