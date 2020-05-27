894 N. Towne Ave. - 894

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Lincoln Park region of Historic Old Town Pomona. Close to Cal Poly Pomona and Western University, this craftsman style home includes a cozy living room with unique and classic touches, a brick fireplace, dining room, laundry hook ups, granite kitchen counter tops, new paint, new carpet, and a fenced in rear yard. The hallway provides ample extra storage with its many linen cabinets. Water and trash is paid. One small pet under 15 pounds fully grown is permitted for an extra $45 rent per month and $500 pet deposit. BRE 01038838



Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Proof of renter's insurance required upon move in

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying