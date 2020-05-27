All apartments in Pomona
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
86 Country Mile Rd.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

86 Country Mile Rd.

86 Country Mile Road · No Longer Available
Location

86 Country Mile Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Superb 2/2.5 Two Story Condo close to Everything for Lease! - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, second floor Condominium located in Phillips Ranch in Pomona just off the 71 FWY Rio Ranch exit. This unit features a spacious floor plan plus an upstairs loft, which can be used as a den/office or even another bedroom. Unit also features Large Master Bedroom, Living room and Dining room, granite counter tops, pantry, Central A/C, and more! Not to mention, vaulted ceilings AND beautiful views of the rolling hills from your own personal balcony off the Living Room! Washer and Dryer Included! One-car garage and one assigned parking space plus available visitor parking areas. The community of Phillip Meadows also includes an in ground swimming pool and spa. This Unit is close to Mount San Antonio College, Cal Poly Pomona, freeways 60, 10, 57, 71 and even walking distance to shopping plazas and restaurants. Water and Trash are included utilities and paid for by Owner. This unit is is all you have been looking for!

(RLNE2232031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

