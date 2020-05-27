825 Seville Ln

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL CONDO AT THE BONITA VILLAGE JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN CLAREMONT. This Residence is a tri-level townhome, a wide-open living area features one bed & bath on 1st floor. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded cabinetry with modern hardware, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom including a walk-in closet. Master bath offers an extra-large shower and dual sinks. Two-car garages attached. The community features a pool & spa, BBQ area & dog
park.