825 Seville Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL CONDO AT THE BONITA VILLAGE JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN CLAREMONT. This Residence is a tri-level townhome, a wide-open living area features one bed & bath on 1st floor. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded cabinetry with modern hardware, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom including a walk-in closet. Master bath offers an extra-large shower and dual sinks. Two-car garages attached. The community features a pool & spa, BBQ area & dog

park.