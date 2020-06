Amenities

ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities

Front duplex. There are no shared walls, and you have your own private backyard space. Freshly painted, and ceiling fans make this house a perfect place for a good tenant. NO PETS. water/trash is included with rent. If your interested please go to our website to schedule your showing at www.RentHMR.com or you can call us at 909-259-0398