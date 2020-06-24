All apartments in Pomona
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

720 Banyan Way

720 Banyan Way · No Longer Available
Location

720 Banyan Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Newer built detached 2-story townhouse at the newest Grove gated community in North Pomona. This plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan features living room combined with dining area with sliding doors to large enclosed patio; open kitchen with upgrade kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops; a large island for breakfast. Master suite and two generous size bedrooms with full bathroom and spacious laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz countertops. Community amenities include BBQ picnic area and play ground. Energy efficiencies home with solar panel and electrical car charge for the unit. Dual paned windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with direct access to living area. The community is conveniently located with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village and La Verne Old town. Easy access to metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Banyan Way have any available units?
720 Banyan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 720 Banyan Way have?
Some of 720 Banyan Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Banyan Way currently offering any rent specials?
720 Banyan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Banyan Way pet-friendly?
No, 720 Banyan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 720 Banyan Way offer parking?
Yes, 720 Banyan Way offers parking.
Does 720 Banyan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Banyan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Banyan Way have a pool?
No, 720 Banyan Way does not have a pool.
Does 720 Banyan Way have accessible units?
No, 720 Banyan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Banyan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Banyan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Banyan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Banyan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
