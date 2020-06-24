720 Banyan Way

Amenities

Newer built detached 2-story townhouse at the newest Grove gated community in North Pomona. This plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan features living room combined with dining area with sliding doors to large enclosed patio; open kitchen with upgrade kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops; a large island for breakfast. Master suite and two generous size bedrooms with full bathroom and spacious laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz countertops. Community amenities include BBQ picnic area and play ground. Energy efficiencies home with solar panel and electrical car charge for the unit. Dual paned windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with direct access to living area. The community is conveniently located with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village and La Verne Old town. Easy access to metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready.