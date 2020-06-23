711 Bella Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Upgraded newer detached tri-level townhouse at the desirable Grove gated community in North Pomona. This plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. The first floor has welcoming entrance with a flexible open study/living room, powder room and glass door to your own private side yard. Open floor plan on second floor consists of great room combined with dining area and upgraded with wood flooring and large sliding doors to balcony; spacious kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and pantry; a large island for breakfast. This unit is completed with a master suite and two generous size bedrooms with upgraded carpet and full bathroom on the third floor. Master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz countertops. Home built with energy efficiencies. Dual paned windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with direct access to living area. Community amenities include BBQ picnic area and playground. The community is conveniently located with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village and La Verne Old town. Easy access to metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.