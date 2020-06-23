All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 711 Bella Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
711 Bella Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

711 Bella Way

711 Bella Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

711 Bella Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded newer detached tri-level townhouse at the desirable Grove gated community in North Pomona. This plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. The first floor has welcoming entrance with a flexible open study/living room, powder room and glass door to your own private side yard. Open floor plan on second floor consists of great room combined with dining area and upgraded with wood flooring and large sliding doors to balcony; spacious kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and pantry; a large island for breakfast. This unit is completed with a master suite and two generous size bedrooms with upgraded carpet and full bathroom on the third floor. Master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz countertops. Home built with energy efficiencies. Dual paned windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with direct access to living area. Community amenities include BBQ picnic area and playground. The community is conveniently located with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village and La Verne Old town. Easy access to metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Bella Way have any available units?
711 Bella Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 711 Bella Way have?
Some of 711 Bella Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Bella Way currently offering any rent specials?
711 Bella Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Bella Way pet-friendly?
No, 711 Bella Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 711 Bella Way offer parking?
Yes, 711 Bella Way does offer parking.
Does 711 Bella Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Bella Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Bella Way have a pool?
No, 711 Bella Way does not have a pool.
Does 711 Bella Way have accessible units?
No, 711 Bella Way does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Bella Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Bella Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Bella Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Bella Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton