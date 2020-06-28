7 Longfellow Street

Amenities
New home development by Lennar. Residence 1 at Avendale, Philip Ranch, is a lovely two-story home that features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two-bay garage and a great home layout. The home enters into the spacious open-concept living area featuring a great room for family gathering. The great room also leads into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with large center island. Upstairs, the large master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet and spa-inspired bathroom with dual vanities. Home includes granite on counters in kitchen. Home features upgraded flooring throughout and upgraded cabinets. Home ready for move in.