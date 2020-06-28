All apartments in Pomona
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

7 Longfellow Street

7 Longfellow St · No Longer Available
Location

7 Longfellow St, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
New home development by Lennar. Residence 1 at Avendale, Philip Ranch, is a lovely two-story home that features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two-bay garage and a great home layout. The home enters into the spacious open-concept living area featuring a great room for family gathering. The great room also leads into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with large center island. Upstairs, the large master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet and spa-inspired bathroom with dual vanities. Home includes granite on counters in kitchen. Home features upgraded flooring throughout and upgraded cabinets. Home ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Longfellow Street have any available units?
7 Longfellow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 7 Longfellow Street have?
Some of 7 Longfellow Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Longfellow Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Longfellow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Longfellow Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Longfellow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 7 Longfellow Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Longfellow Street offers parking.
Does 7 Longfellow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Longfellow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Longfellow Street have a pool?
No, 7 Longfellow Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Longfellow Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Longfellow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Longfellow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Longfellow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Longfellow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Longfellow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
