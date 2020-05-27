All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 647 Phillips Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
647 Phillips Blvd
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

647 Phillips Blvd

647 East Phillips Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

647 East Phillips Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
Complete Remodel 4 bed 3 bath detached home - Beautiful detached house with private backyard. The unit comes with brand new stove and dishwasher, granite counter-tops. All the unit upstairs has a master bedroom and master bath, and 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The first floor has a large well design floor plan with living room, dining area, and kitchen. Also, the 4th bedroom and a full bath are on the first floor. Easy wide driveway in a gated community. Centrally located for easy access to the 10, 60, and 71 freeway. Please call our office for more information at 909-236-5401 or you can go to the website to submit your application at www.RentHMR.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4895206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Phillips Blvd have any available units?
647 Phillips Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 647 Phillips Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
647 Phillips Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Phillips Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 647 Phillips Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 647 Phillips Blvd offer parking?
No, 647 Phillips Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 647 Phillips Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Phillips Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Phillips Blvd have a pool?
No, 647 Phillips Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 647 Phillips Blvd have accessible units?
No, 647 Phillips Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Phillips Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 Phillips Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 647 Phillips Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 Phillips Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton