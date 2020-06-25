All apartments in Pomona
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:13 PM

613 E. Grove Street

613 E Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

613 E Grove St, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath home located in Pomona. This home is within very close distance to The Claremont Colleges and Claremont High School. It is also within minutes to the 210 freeway!

This home features a large living room that opens up into the dining room, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful and renovated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Extra storage closets in hallway, perfect for linens! The bedrooms are all very good-sized.

Included with this beautiful home is a 2-car garage and a spacious backyard that includes a patio cover. The driveway is long and has plenty of room to park vehicles!

Pet policy: *Small dogs and cats only allowed*

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,210, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 E. Grove Street have any available units?
613 E. Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 613 E. Grove Street have?
Some of 613 E. Grove Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 E. Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
613 E. Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 E. Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 E. Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 613 E. Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 613 E. Grove Street offers parking.
Does 613 E. Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 E. Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 E. Grove Street have a pool?
No, 613 E. Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 613 E. Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 613 E. Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 613 E. Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 E. Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 E. Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 E. Grove Street has units with air conditioning.
