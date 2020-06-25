613 E. Grove Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath home located in Pomona. This home is within very close distance to The Claremont Colleges and Claremont High School. It is also within minutes to the 210 freeway!



This home features a large living room that opens up into the dining room, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful and renovated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Extra storage closets in hallway, perfect for linens! The bedrooms are all very good-sized.



Included with this beautiful home is a 2-car garage and a spacious backyard that includes a patio cover. The driveway is long and has plenty of room to park vehicles!



Pet policy: *Small dogs and cats only allowed*



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,210, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.