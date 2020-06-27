All apartments in Pomona
Last updated October 7 2019 at 6:14 PM

561 E. Columbia Avenue

561 East Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

561 East Columbia Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath home located in Pomona. This home is within close distance to Emerson Middle School, Lincoln Park Historic District, and San Antonio Elementary School. In addition, this home is within minutes of the 10 freeway, great for commuters!

This home features a large living room that includes a beautiful fireplace, great for winter nights! The living room opens up into the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful and renovated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, and refrigerator), granite counter tops, and dark brown cabinets. Extra storage closets in hallway, perfect for linens! The bedrooms are all very good-sized! Included with this beautiful home is a 1-car detached garage and a long driveway, plenty of room to park vehicles! Garage includes washer and dryer and extra storage areas. Backyard area is shared with back unit. No central ac/heat - wall units only.

Utilities included with property: water, trash, and gardener!
Appliances included with home without warranty: Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer

For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

