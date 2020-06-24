54 Rising Hill Road

Amenities

Very spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona! This property is commuter friendly, as it is located near the 71 and 60 freeways! It is also near many shopping centers and Western University of Health Sciences!



The front yard has low maintenance landscaping! Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room with a separated dining area. There is wood laminate flooring throughout the unit. The dining area overlooks the living area, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen is off of the dining area and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. The family room features a fireplace, perfect to enjoy for the cooler winter months! The four bedrooms are located down the hallway and are good-sized. The master bedroom is spacious and features a lot of closet space. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a beautiful tiled shower.



The backyard is very spacious. 2-car attached garage with additional storage. The washer and dryer are located in the laundry room. This home is a definite must see on your list!



Appliances included without warranty: Refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

The gardener is included with the rent!



Inland Empire

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com

