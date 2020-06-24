All apartments in Pomona
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:36 PM

54 Rising Hill Road

54 Rising Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

54 Rising Hill Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona! This property is commuter friendly, as it is located near the 71 and 60 freeways! It is also near many shopping centers and Western University of Health Sciences!

The front yard has low maintenance landscaping! Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room with a separated dining area. There is wood laminate flooring throughout the unit. The dining area overlooks the living area, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen is off of the dining area and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. The family room features a fireplace, perfect to enjoy for the cooler winter months! The four bedrooms are located down the hallway and are good-sized. The master bedroom is spacious and features a lot of closet space. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a beautiful tiled shower.

The backyard is very spacious. 2-car attached garage with additional storage. The washer and dryer are located in the laundry room. This home is a definite must see on your list!

Appliances included without warranty: Refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
The gardener is included with the rent!

Inland Empire
This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Rising Hill Road have any available units?
54 Rising Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 54 Rising Hill Road have?
Some of 54 Rising Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Rising Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
54 Rising Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Rising Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Rising Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 54 Rising Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 54 Rising Hill Road offers parking.
Does 54 Rising Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Rising Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Rising Hill Road have a pool?
No, 54 Rising Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 54 Rising Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 54 Rising Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Rising Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Rising Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Rising Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Rising Hill Road has units with air conditioning.
